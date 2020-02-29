Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and also approved the retirement of Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

The statement reads in part: “His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 27th February, 2020.

” In approving the retirement, President Buhari affirmed that it would be without prejudice to the ongoing investigations into certain allegations against the immediate past Head of the HOCSF. “

“President, however, thanked Oyo-Ita for the invaluable services to the nation and wished her well in all future endeavors.

“Meanwhile, the appointment of Yemi-Esan as the substantive HOCSF takes effect from Friday, 28th February, 2020.”

Until her new appointment, she was the Acting HOCSF, a position she assumed since 18th sept . 2019.

The President charged the new HOCSF to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the new position so that government could deliver on the priority areas of development already outlined.

He also urged her to make the stabilisation of the Federal Civil Service top most on her agenda.