Africa Independent Television, AIT has denied a report claiming that one Adewale Isaac Olorogun, said to be an Uber driver, picked up the Italian who tested positive to coronavirus in Lagos.

According to a message widely circulated on social media, the said Uber driver, who has reportedly contracted the virus, refused to be quarantined and threatened to spread the disease if the Ogun state government did not meet his demand of N100 million.

READ ALSO: Fake News: The uber driver who drove the Italian demands 100million



Below is the message attributed to AIT’s Facebook account:

MAN WHO DROVE WHITE MAN TO COMPANY IN OGUN STATE DIAGNOSED WITH CORONA VIRUS, RUNS AWAY FROM HOSPITAL AND THREATENS TO SPREAD THE VIRUS ALL OVER NIGERIA BY TAKING PUBLIC TRANSPORT TO DIFFERENT STATES, IF HIS FAMILY IS NOT PAID 100MILLION NAIRA

The man whose picture appear below is Adewale Isaac Olorogun, he is said to be the taxi driver that conveyed the white man to the company in Ogun State that has been quarantined. After much plea by the Ogun State government, he finally got to the hospital and was tested positive for the virus, before they could say Jack Robinson, the man had disappeared, sending a message for the 100MILLION to the commissioner for health saying, nor be only una go chop the money, na my family turn, either una pay or una die, i go waka sotay plenty people follow me remove from this wayward country.

Please share and save lives.

Someone sits too close to you in a bus, please alight.

Someone tries to hug you, please run.

Like this page to stay updated round the clock

However, in a swift reaction, Nigeria’s first independent television station has debunked the report.

AIT management stated, “This is to inform the general public that the above story purportedly credited to AIT Facebook Account is indeed a FAKE NEWS.

READ ALSO:

“We disown and dissociate our organization in its entirety from the misleading and the fake report.

As an organization, we have reported this rather unfortunate development to Facebook for the necessary and appropriate action.”

Moreover, reports stated that, there is nothing yet that shows that the Italian patient met “Olorogun”.

While the federal government had announced that efforts were in place to track those who had contact with the Italian patient, the Ogun state government said 28 persons have been placed under quarantine.

No reference was made to the driver who picked the Italian from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to the hotel where he passed the night in Lagos or Lafarge Africa PLC, Ewekoro, Ogun, where he moved to the next day.

Since Nigeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, there have been different false reports making the rounds.

TheCable had reported how some persons circulated messages that the Italian patient went to an oil firm in Victoria Island, Lagos.

