World number one Novak Djokovic survived a scare to beat France’s Gael Monfils and set up a final against Dan Evans’ conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Greek second seed Tsitsipas, 21, wasted little energy in beating the unseeded British number one 6-2 6-3.

But Djokovic, 33, had to dig deep, coming from a set down and saving three match points to win 6-2 7-6 (10-8) 6-1.

The Serb now aims to win a fifth Dubai title as Tsitsipas goes for his first.

“It truly was an escape,” said Djokovic. “He was clearly the better player for two sets and I was fortunate to work my way back in the second set.

“Gael is playing as well as he has ever. I have played him many times and it is very difficult to go through him. I know I have a good defence but what he did today for two sets was unbelievable.”

Monfils, 34, was aiming for a first victory over Djokovic at his 17th attempt and started the match in blistering fashion, claiming two breaks of serve to win the opening set.

The French world number nine broke again to go 2-1 up in the second set before Djokovic battled back to level at 3-3.