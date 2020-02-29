22 year old Italian-Nigerian footballer, King Udoh, who plays professional football with Pianese, an Italian Serie C side. has tested positive to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Udoh has been isolated after being diagnosed with the disease on Thursday.

Udoh is believed to be the first professional footballer to contract coronavirus.

Italy has been mostly hit in Europe by the virus.

Udoh began his career with Reggiana before moving to Juventus in 2011 where he was loaned back for a year.

Following his progression through Juventus’ youth team, he secured a loan move to Virtus Lanciano, a Serie B side in 2016 with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The player failed to impress and was returned to Juventus which then loaned him to Lega Pro side, Pontedera, later the same year.

According to reports, he had a loan stint with Pontedera, Fernana, Fano and Viareggio before joining Pianese on July 14, 2019. (Kemi Filani)