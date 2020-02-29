According to a post published by AIT News Nigeria on facebook claiming that the man who drove the first person to test positive to coronavirus in Nigeria to Ogun State escaped from a hospital where he was receiving treatment after he also tested positive to the virus.

The post further claimed that the driver named Adewale Isaac Olorogun has demanded to be paid N100 million by the government before he could return for treatment.

The post also claimed that supposed Olorogun sent an SMS to Ogun State commissioner for health saying: nor be only una go chop the money, na my family turn, either una pay or una die, i go waka sotay plenty people follow me remove from this wayward country.