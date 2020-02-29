Vendors of a local delicacy in Enugu, popularly known as `okpa,’ and chilled sachet water made brisk business on Saturday as the Enugu State Local Government polls got underway.

Though there was restriction of movement, the vendors arrived at strategic junctions and polling unit areas before 7 a.m. in order to beat the restriction order.

It was observed that around the Enugu metropolis, there was high patronage of the items at some of the strategic junctions and polling unit areas.

Mr Mike Ude, an ad-hoc staff of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), said that okpa provided a meal relief for most of the ad-hoc staff within the polling units in Enugu North Local Government Area.

“At least we will make do with the okpa and chilled water for now until the election hours are over,’’ Ude said.

Miss Chidinma Ani, an electorate, said that she came to vote early but due to some delay, she had to buy ‘okpa’ and chilled water to take as her breakfast.

“It seems most electorate waiting to cast their vote in Amaechi ward in Enugu South Council Area are already taking a warp of the okpa too, to fill-up their stomach this morning,’’ Ani said.