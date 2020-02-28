Mr Segun Agbaje, Chief Executive Officer, Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) says the bank will continue focusing on caring about human feelings to win the digital payment space in future.

Agbaje made the statement while discussing the topic, ” Going beyond the Digital Experience” at the Social Media Week (SMW) in Lagos.

The SMW, which draws to a close on Friday, has been on since Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SMW is of the world’s foremost conferences and industry news platforms for marketers.

It provided brands, agencies and technology providers with latest insights, trends and best practices, together with access to a global community of marketing decision makers.

”I will be lying if I tell you that the bank that will win the payment space in future is one with the best technology.

“So, the person that is going to win, whether a FINTECH, a TELCO or a bank, is one that is going to build the right technology that can leave customers with that feeling that there are people who care about them and not artificial intelligence, ” Agbaje said.

The CEO said that GTB was well placed to win, as it had the required digital platforms.

”We have GT-Connection, GTPay, GABS-Lite, we have all the digital platforms required.

“In addition, we have “Habari” , a digital platform for children. No matter what the people say, it is the most successful interactive platform in Nigeria today.

” On it we have music, on it we have E-Commerce, on it we have the credit, we have the most successful of all endowed things on that platform.

“We are going to put travels, event management and you are going to come into our ecosystems and you will believe that we care about you,” Agbaje said.

The CEO said another reason that the bank was going to win was that it never stopped interacting with people.

According to him, the idea of Fashion and Food fair is so that the bank can engage with small businesses that are in those segments.

“There we bring more than 250,000 people in two days and continue to engage them and try to understand what they want.

” So already, we are beginning to put that balance together between a digital platform and a human experience; we care about our people and we have the ability to build a successful business platform,” he said.

Agbaje said what was driving the payment space was the people and SMEs.

“We have 180 million SMEs in Africa doing 4.5 billion transactions a day, so when you take the young population, you take the huge proliferation of SMEs that you have, then you see the engine of growth that is really driving the payment space,” he said.