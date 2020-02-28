The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reconciliation Committee and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde has expressed the determination of the PDP to evict the All Progressives Congress (APC), government from the Lagos State government House by 2023.

Governor Makinde who spoke when he led the party’s reconciliation committee to a meeting with the party’s stakeholders in the office of the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George in Ikoyi Lagos, said that the move by the party to reconcile aggrieved party members in Lagos State was already sending shivers down the spine of the APC members in the state.

Speaking with journalists after a closed door meeting with the party stakeholders, which included former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; former Deputy governor of Lagos State, Senator Koforola Bucknor-Akerele; Chief Bode George, former Second Republic Transport Minister, Chief Ebenezer Babatope among others, Governor Makinde described the meeting as “mission accomplished.”

According to him, “as you can see it was mission accomplished. My father (Bode George) and I were able to resolve some of the issues. You must be frontal on how issues are addressed, but we have made some good progress.”

On why the PDP chairman in Lagos State, Mr. Deji Doherty, was absent at the meeting, Makinde said: “You see, you don’t jump the gun, it is one step at a time. We have come here to meet the stakeholders with my father and leader here, to move the party forward. I can give you the assurance that the unity of the PDP in Lagos State is sacrosanct right now.

“We are also putting the APC on notice that they need to prepare for what is coming to Lagos.”

Also addressing journalists Chief George expressed optimism that with the reconciliation process, the party in Lagos State will emerge united to win future elections.

He said: “We had a robust meeting and we have worked out a solution. We have all agreed.

“There will also be issues and the gift of the almighty is for you to be able to resolve whatever differences you have. The governor spoke brilliantly and proffered solution which will be accepted so that the stakeholders can work together.

“I have experienced a lot of brickbat, cacophony of voices and fighting ourselves. We have finality, nobody is born forever and there will be a day after.

“The stakeholders will be called, they will talk to the national leadership of the party and we will all move forward, no loser, no winner.

“The reconciliation will work, that is the beauty of politics. We don’t have emperors in our party, but we have leaders and whatever is suggested here will be accepted,” Chief George said.