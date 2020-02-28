Secret files dating back to the four decades Taiwan spent under martial law are to be made public, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating a mass slaughter carried out 73 years ago by troops of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government of Chiang Kai-shek.

Tsai said she ordered the secretive National Security Bureau to declassify its political files within one month.

“Except for a few documents which cannot be declassified for legal reasons, the NSB must finish declassifying these files within one month,’’ Tsai said.

Four decades of martial law rule under Chiang’s KMT regime followed the so-called February 28 Incident, during which thousands more were executed or imprisoned.

Tsai said the Transitional Justice Commission was to focus on declassifying and releasing files on the February 28th Incident and the period of repressive KMT rule.

Hsueh Hua-yuan, the chairman of the February 28th Incident Memorial Foundation, said an official research report on historical truth and transitional justice for the incident was to be released on March 8.

(dpa/NAN)