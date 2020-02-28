A men’s alpine ski World Cup combined event in Hinterstoder has been called off as a result of storm Bianca by Austrian government on Friday, organisers said.
It was not immediately clear if the event, the third combined of the season, would be rescheduled.
A men’s super-g is scheduled at the venue on Saturday followed by a giant slalom on Sunday.
The women’s World Cup continues on Saturday with a super-g in La Thuile in north-west Italy.
Organisers say the weekend’s World Cup races at the venue are going ahead despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in northern regions of the country. (dpa)
