kyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has further expanded is operations with the unveiling of a travel agency, SIFAX SAHCO Travels.

The company said that the birth of the travel agency was parts of its diversification and expansion drives, saying that it intended to sell airline tickets within and outside the country to intending travellers, while also engaging in total travel packages for clients.

Woman faces N500, 000 visa fraud charge

The new addition to SIFAX Group was revealed recently in Lagos during the 2020 Customers’ Appreciation Party.

Mr Basil Agboarumi, the Managing Director, SAHCO Plc said that the travel management company would offer flight booking, corporate travels, protocol services, holiday packages, ticket reservation and cruises among others to clients.

According to him, the company had spread its tentacles from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano states.

Besides, Agboarumi, pledged on behalf of the company, to offer clients safe, speedy and excellent services, in accordance with best practices.

He said as a way of ensuring the company delivers on its promises in the last one year, it embarked on various projects aimed at meeting and even exceeding customers’ expectations with the goal of positioning SAHCO as the leading ground handling service provider not only in Nigeria but in West African sub-region.

According to him, in 2019, the company acquired a fleet of ultra-modern Ground Support Equipment, including high loaders, motorized steps, baggage conveyor belt loaders, ground power units, Tow tractors, slave pallets, container pallets and baggage carts, fitted with proximity sensors.

“In an effort to boost our cargo handling services, we took delivery of cargo scanning machines, ETD machines as well as constructing a state-of-the-art cargo transit warehouse for perishable goods, we have expanded the export warehouse facility so we can satisfactorily attend to the needs of our clients while also encouraging export cargo shipment in Nigeria”, he said.