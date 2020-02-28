The Benue state Police Command on Friday said it has arrested 33 suspected cultists and armed robbers in the state.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by the Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba and made available to journalists in Makurdi.

Garba explained that all the suspects were arrested within January and February, adding that arms and seven stolen vehicles were also recovered from them.

He said some of the suspects have already been charged to court, saying that “I want to use this medium to assure members of the pubic that the command is working tirelessly to put the menace of cultism under total control and bring to book those who engaged in cult activities.

‘I urge all stakeholders to avail the police with necessary information to fight cultism in Benue state.’’

The police boss said the command on February 23 during a stop and search operation at North-Bank, Makurdi arrested a suspected cultist with one locally made pistol, while further investigation led to the recovery of two small axes, one black beret and charms.

The police commissioner said the command received information about cult activities in Ugbokolo Town in Okpokwu Local Government Area, prompting the police to immediately deploy detectives to the area.

“During stop and search operations in the town, one suspect from Okonobo Village in Okpokwu Local Government Area was intercepted and arrested along Ugbokolo Market area and an on the spot search led to the recovery of one locally made double barrel pistol,’’ the police commissioner stated.

He said the command had on January30, received information that armed robbers were operating along the Shaahu Road in Gboko Town and rushed to the scene, disclosing that the police arrested five suspects all from Gboko Town.

“Further interrogation and investigation led to the arrest of three others who are receivers and beneficiaries of robbery proceeds.

“Items recovered from the suspects include two Toyota Corolla vehicles, one Honda Pilot jeep, one Toyota Camry vehicle and two Honda Hennessey all suspected to be stolen vehicles,” the police commissioner added.

Garba further said that the command received information from a victim that her car (Toyota Corolla CE) was stolen from where she parked it inside the Benue state University (BSU) campus in Makurdi.

“During investigation, one suspect from of Akwanga, Nasarawa state and another residing at No. 4 behind Giza Plaza, Keffi, Nasarawa state were arrested. The said stolen vehicle was recovered from New Keffi Hotel,” he said.

The police commissioner said the police on February19, arrested a 300 level student of Benue state university (BSU), Makurdi in one of the school offices where he was alleged to have stolen a laptop and other stationery.