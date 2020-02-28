The Philippines’ flag carrier, on Friday, laid off 300 workers in a bid to manage losses sustained from travel restrictions due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and its associated disease, the company said.

Philippine Airlines (PAL), says it completed a “voluntary separation initiative for long-serving employees and a retrenchment process’’ involving ground-based administrative and management personnel.

“The streamlining will strengthen the company in the wake of losses sustained in 2019, aggravated by the ongoing travel restrictions and flight suspensions to areas affected by Covid-19.

“Other initiatives include revenue generation from an optimised route network and new ancillary products, more aggressive cost-management efforts and investment in digital technology,’’ the airline said.

(dpa/NAN)