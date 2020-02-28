The Oworo Traditional Council in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi state has reacted to the petition written by the Iwo Masi ruling house to the Kogi state House of Assembly through the member representing Lokoja 11 Constituency, Idris Ndakwo, seeking for the dethronement and banishing of Olu of Oworo from his stool.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Lokoja, the Oworo Traditional Council led by Chief Augustine Berida, alleged that the petition and its sponsors are selfish and being masterminded and funded legislator through his personal lawyer.

The traditional council stated that “the public is therefore, invited to note that the petition is a product of Idris Ndakwo, which is intended to undermine the Oworo traditional system, cause disaffection among the peace -loving people of Oworo land and above all to embarrass the stool of Olu of Oworo Kingdom.”

While the council passed a vote of confidence on the paramount ruler, the council stated further that “consequently, the Oworo Traditional Council wishes to state unequivocally, that the petition of request for the dethronement and banishment of Olu of Oworo is hereby rejected and condemned in its entirety.

“The council hereby, passes vote of confidence on the Olu of Oworo, Mallam Mohammed Adoga Baiyerohi Agbosi 11.”

According to the council’s spokesman, Chief Berida, the purported crisis among the communities mentioned by the petitioners were land disputes, some of which existed before the advent of the present monarch on the throne and most of which have already been resolved amicably by the embattled traditional ruler.

READ ALSO: Pompeo: U.S. not currently engaged in hostilities against Iran

The traditional council alleged that between 2002 and 2010, following the demise of the then Olu of Oworo, Alhaji Abubakar Alugber, Ndakwo took over the community’s land stretching from Felele to Crusher, a suburb of Lokoja and took same for his personal gains and interest.

“This act is against any known custom and tradition in Oworo land. This has been challenged by the good people of Oworo land led by the Olu of Oworo and the case is pending at the Kogi state High Court, Koton-Karfe, awaiting adjudication, ” the spokesman further revealed.

It will be recalled that the Kogi state House of Assembly received a petition from one of the ruling houses in Oworo land seeking for the dethronement and banishing of the paramount ruler of Oworo land over alleged dictatorial tendencies and causing disharmony among his subjects.

Ndakwo representing Lokoja 11 Constituency, who is also an Oworo indigene, tabled the petition. Deliberation on the petition is expected to commence when the assembly resumes from recess.