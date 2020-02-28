The United Nations (UN) will for the first time entertain the Ogoni oil spillage issues during the fourth coming Africa Regional Review Meeting bid to take place in Lilongwe Malawi in March 2020.

The conference which is in preparation for the fifth United Nations Conference on the least African developed countries, will also feature the president of a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), known as Ogoni Liberation Initiative, Mr. Douglas Fabeke, to speak on issues affecting the indigenous people of Africa in the fourth coming Africa Regional Review Meeting.

Fabeke however was nominated for his doggedness in pushing for compensation for the people of Ogoni land who has suffered environmental pollution resulting from oil spillage.

One of Fabeke’s recent appeal to the Nigerian government and Shell Petroleum was for it to commence an urgent medical audit in Ogoniland.

He has tasked FG and Shell to pay the sum of N4 trillion as compensation for the environmental degradation of the area.

Fabeke had said the reason for the medical audit is as a result of the polluted water Ogoni people were being forced to drink.

He had lamented that despite the recommendation by the United Nations Environment Programme for an alternative water supply due to the massive pollution of the area, nothing like that had been provided.

Our correspondent reports that the main objective of the UN African Regional Review meeting, is to assess the structural challenges and emerging issues faced by Africans and Haiti in pursuing sustainable development.