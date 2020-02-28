Edo State born pop music star, Iselobhor Airemen(aka Miyake),who was recently appointed as a Special Assistant on Entertainment in the state, has eulogised Governor Godwin Obaseki for his developmental strides in the state.

In his acceptance response, Miyake expressed his utmost gratitude to the ‘Wake and See’ governor for considering him worthy enough of being appointed into the prestigious position.

Going further he stated that he had from the onset admired the energy and dedication that Governor Obaseki has been exhibiting in carrying out his duties.

“From the onset I have always been a great admirer of the ‘talk less and do more’ governor for his giant strides in the area of infrastructural development, human capital development, agriculture, sports and entertainment in the state has been exceptional in the annals of the acclaimed Heartbeat State.”

He also asserted that this is the first time in a long while that Edo people are having a governor who is a technocrat as well as being committed to leading a positive revolution in all spheres of the people’s lives.

Miyake added that since his assumption of office the governor ensured that the state capital is back to its lively state as investors are trooping in enmass to invest in the state.

“This is the first time in a very long while that Edo State is coming back to its lively status. Just a few months ago it was the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

“Now come 22nd of March we will be hosting the National Sports Festival, after that we would be hosting the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers matches. The people of Edo State are happy to have such a messiah in the person of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“In the area of entertainment, the Edo State resident entertainers are happy as they are not feeling left out in this historic era, if you look around the Oba Akenzua II Cultural Center, which is the home of Edo entertainers, you would see its total transformation, this is actually the dividends of good governance,” Miyake submitted.