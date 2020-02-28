Following State Governments’ desire to float security outfit to tackle insecurity within their domain, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana, has called on them to register their Private Security Outfit with the Corps.

Gana made the call in a statement signed by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh.

He revealed that to set the pace, the Niger State Government have registered the State security outfit with NSCDC being the only agency empowered by law and charged with the statutory responsibility of registering, monitoring, supervising and licencing of private security outfit in the country.

“To that effect, licence to operate has been issued, while State like Taraba have also been registered and awaits the signing of their licence by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.”

While emphasizing that the operation of every private security outfit must be guarded by the Private Guard Company Act (CAP. 1990), and the guidelines as enshrine in the NSCDC Act. 2003 as amended in 2007, he therefore, warned against operating any illegal Private Security Services.

Gana strongly warned that any security outfit established contrary to the existing Act shall face the full wrath of the law.

He noted that, the nation can be saved if jointly the rules of the game in securing the State and the Nation are carried out within the confine of the law.

The NSCDC boss further enjoined all prospective security operatives to be law abiding in the quest for establishing any security outfit, in as much as their desire is geared towards national peace and security.