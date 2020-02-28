Some experts in the field of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, obesity and diabetes, have expressed fears that the diseases were becoming a pandemic.



The experts stated their fears in separate interviews in Ibadan, on the sidelines of the 50th annual symposium of the Dokita Editorial Board, Ibadan.



NAN reports that the symposium was themed: ‘Non-communicable Diseases in the Nigerian Society: Shedding Light on the Silhouette’.



According to the experts, the NCDs, dubbed lifestyle diseases, disproportionately affect Africans due to high death rate and poor health system.



They agreed that healthy lifestyle choices, including diet and behaviour changes, could prevent NCDs.



Prof. Oluyemi Akinloye, the Director, Centre for the Genomics of Non-communicable Diseases and Personalised Healthcare, University of Lagos, said that understanding the different genetic makeup of Africans would help fight NCDs.



“NCDs are becoming a pandemic, crossing all boundaries, especially because of our peculiarity in this part of the world.



“We need to understand our genetics and risk factors, which predisposes us to these diseases through precise and personalised intervention.



“We are different and we are not Caucasians; the treatment for Caucasians will not work for us.

“The government needs to invest in genomics to be able to classify our genetic makeup and make personalised intervention available to our people,” Akinloye said.



Akinloye said that cardiovascular diseases were the most prevalent among Nigerians, while cancer, diabetes and metabolic syndrome were also becoming endemic.



Prof. Mayowa Owolabi, the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, University of Ibadan, said that NCDs were affecting even more younger people than ever before, due to unhealthy lifestyle choices.



Owolabi said that urbanisation, dietary changes, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and alcoholism were also responsible for the increased cases of NCDs among younger age group.



According to him, unhealthy lifestyle has altered the physiological function of the human body and increased the risk for NCDs.



“The World Health Organisation has declared Africa as the global capital of hypertension where almost one out of every two adults older than 25 years of age have high blood pressure.



“Then right on the heels are other conditions like stroke, obesity, diabetes mellitus and some forms of cancer.

“High cholesterol level and poor dietary habits, smoking and alcoholism predispose people to these diseases,” he said.



Owolabi said that smoking, unhealthy diet, heavy alcohol intake and sedentary lifestyle are major risk factors that can be modified or controlled through lifestyle changes.



“Close to 80 percent of NCDs can be prevented, if people begin to pay more attention to their habits and diets.



“A lot of these diseases depend on not just genetic, but more importantly, lifestyle, healthy diets and physical activities.



“Also, important strategy for prevention and control of NCDs are routine health check up for BP, chest examination, BMI, ECG and blood glucose.

(NAN)