The Nigerian Army Headquarter Garrison on Friday conducted a 15-kilometre route march as part of its Annual Medical and Physical efficiency test for officers and soldiers in Abuja.

The exercise commenced on Jan. 17 with Medical test, 3.2km run, Sit up, Push up, Beam heaving and Body Composition Measurement.

The exercise, which is mandatory for all Personnel, kicked off from Mogadishu Cantonment to Mambilla Barracks junction and back to Mogadishu Cantonment.

It is designed to assess the state of physical fitness of Nigerian Army Personnel in Abuja with the exception of Guards Brigade.

While addressing the personnel on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, Maj.-Gen. Francis Azinta, commended them for the exercise.

Azinta said that the result of the exercise had shown that a good number of personnel did very well, urging those short of expectation to meet up.

He stated that physical fitness was one of the most important requirements for the military profession, adding that the army could only be professional if the bulk of its men are physically fit.

According to him, physical efficiency test is therefore organised annually to enable us know the percentage of our men that are fit to fight.

“Most importantly, it helps us to draw our attentions back to the fight and it is our responsibility to be fit to be able to carry out the duty assigned to us.

“I want to remind us that physical fitness is largely an individual responsibility.

“It is not an event; it is a continuous process and therefore, it is your job as an individual to make sure that you are fit to do the job assigned to you.

“The system will create enabling environment for you to train to be fit, but obviously, it is your responsibility to make sure that you are fit to carry out the duties assigned to you to perform.

“This therefore means that no matter the exigencies of the office, no matter the demand and the pleasure that goes with your office, you must find time to exercise.

“I advise that you set aside at least 30 minutes of your time in a day whether at day or night to exercise. This is very important if you are to be fit.

“As an army, we cannot be professionally responsible unless the bulk of our troops are physically fit.

“The vision of the Chief of Army Staff placed a demand on us to be constantly conscious of the fact that we must be fit to be professional,” he said.

(NAN)