Nasarawa State Government has reconstructed Government College, Keffi road ahead of the school’s Old boys 70th anniversary.

Different sets of the Old boys engaged in the renovation of some block of classrooms as KOBA members begun their registration ahead of their anniversary.

Speaking to NAN, the anniversary Secretary, Mr Sam Israel, who is the Nasarawa State Chapter President of Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA), lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule for reconstructing the school road from New Keffi Hotel to the school.

Israel said that Governor Sule would lead other governors to re-launch President Musa Yar’Adua e-library at the school on Feb.29.

“The 70th anniversary of KOBA has started yesterday, Feb.27, with registration of members.

“There will be a novelty football match between the current students and the old boys on Friday, Feb. 28th after Friday prayers at Emir palace, Keffi by 2 p.m.

“Today, Feb. 28, there will also be a seminar hosted by KOBA members at the Patient Hall,” he said.

“I also want to disclose to you that tomorrow, Feb.29, Governor Sule will lead all Northern State Governors or their Representatives to re-launch the President Musa Yar’ Adua e-library in the school.

“This is considering the importance of e-library to societal development,” he said.

He further said that during the event, distinguished KOBA member would be honoured with awards.

Israel further disclosed that the programme would be rounded up with the election of the new executive members of KOBA at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

READ ALSO: Ganduje lays foundation of military training facility in Falgore Forest

A member of KOBA, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu (APC- Keana) lauded the State government for reconstructing the school road.

“I will continue to contribute my quota to the development of the school, the state and the country at large.

“I want to commend His Excellency, Governor Sule for reconstructing the school road.

“The gesture will go a long way in boosting the standard of living of teachers and students among other people plying the school road to Keffi town.

“His Excellency deserves commendation for this gesture among other gestures’’, he said.