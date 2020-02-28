Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia says the hospital has been given accreditation for residency on Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Ikrama made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

The CMD said the approval followed several assesment visits to the hospital by the West African College of Surgeons.

Ikrama said the accreditation would turn around and strengthen activities of the two departments.

“The benefit of this accreditation is that, doctors from DASH and other hospitals can now come and commence training to be consultants in both departments,” the Ikrama added.

The CMD expressed gratitude to Governor Abdullahi Sule for the various reforms in the hospital and commitment toward repositioning the health sector.

He assured the people of the state of quality health service delivery given the recent improvement in infrastructure, equipment and manpower in DASH.