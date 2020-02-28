Organised labour in Kebbi state has directed workers to begin indefinite strike on March 3 following the inability of the state government to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alhaji Umar Alhassan, who briefed newsmen at the end of an executive council meeting on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi, said all workers have been directed to prepare for the strike on March 3.

“We are here together to discuss the ultimatum we gave the state government on our demands and it will end by March 2 at 12: am. That is why we summoned an extra large meeting to inform our members about the situation.

“There has not been positive response from government in respect to our demands. We have directed members to go on and mobilise ahead of our industrial action which is coming up on Tuesday,” he said.

Alhassan said although, the congress received an invitation for a meeting from government on Wednesday, the invitation will not stop labour from going on with the strike.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of th Trade Union Congress (TUC), Alhaji Hussaini Yelwa, said all unions under the congress have been mobilised for the strike.

According to him, all members of the unions have been mobilised to take part in the strike.