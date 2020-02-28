Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged parents, guardians and teachers not to relent in teaching their children moral values and principles that would shape their future and produce a better society.

He made the call in Asaba at the maiden edition of “Time- out with role model,’’ a workshop organised by the Delta state Orientation Bureau and urged children to emulate people with responsible behaviours as models and mentors.

Gov. Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, insisted that as future leaders, the youths need to be taught good morals.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a keynote address called on the participants at the workshop comprising of mainly of students from public and private schools, to make genuine difference in life through their behaviours.

Aniagwu advised the children to imbibe core moral values and shun vices capable of making them wayward in life.

Earlier, Director-General of the Delta state Orientation Bureau, Eugene Uzum, said that “In line with Gov. Okowa’s ‘stronger Delta agenda’, we have understudied the attitudinal complexities and mindset of our youths and created this platform to properly guide them.

“We are guiding them in the area of mental infrastructure, mindset and value orientation, role modelling and value appreciation in the actualization and sustenance of the ‘stronger Delta’ dream and self–emancipation.

“We believe that with the rise in moral decadence, societal vices and loss of core values to trends, especially in an era when disorientation of young people has led to increasing menace of internet fraud, ritual killings, illegal migration and human trafficking among others, the need for role modelling cannot be over-emphasized.

“Time -out with role model is a platform where role models are invited to interact with young persons, heart-to-heart exchange of values and reveal life principles that will help to shape children’s mentality, vision, belief-system and create needed mental structure for sustainable development,” the director general stated.

Uzum thanked Gov. Okowa for accepting to be the principal role model and the Managing Director of Conoil Producing Limited, Michael Madoghwe, for appearing as a role model in the maiden edition of the workshop.