The Captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Mr. Shola Awoyungbo has described the death of Chief Uche Okpuno as a great loss to the golfing community in Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Times, the Captain said he was shocked to the marrow to receive the news barely a week after Sir Lucky Omoluwa passed away.

“We are still deeply in shock”, he said, adding that the entire club is mourning.

He said Chief Okpuno, like the late Sir Lucky, was a dependable pillar of support for IBB Club and indeed the game of golf in Nigeria and beyond.

He described Chief Okpuno as a passionate golfer and a silent philanthropist who impacted so many golfers across Nigeria.

He prayed that God will grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of such a great gentleman.

Aged 65, Chief Okpuno who was the national President of the Golf Union of Nigeria, died wednesday morning at a private hospital in Abuja barely a week after his closest friend and chairman of Pinnacle Communications Limited, Sir Lucky Omoluwa passed away.

Until his death, Chief Okpuno was said to be in-charge of the elaborate plans for a– befitting burial of Sir Lucky Omoluwa.

Sources close to the late Chief Okpuno disclosed to DAILY TIMES that the business tycoon was having breakfast meeting with some corporate chieftains when he suddenly developed complications from a chest pain.

He was said to have been rushed to a prominent private hospital where he was certified dead on arrival.

Born in Zaria, Kaduna state in 1955, Chief Luke Okpuno hailed from Umuonyia Umuonaje quarters, in Asaba, Delta State.