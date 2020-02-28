The Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) Captain Musa Nuhu has called on aviation, journalists to focus on developmental journalism to help bring attention to issues that are hitherto overlooked or under-represented by other media and the stakeholders.

He said these issues could border on any segment of aviation that can impact the industry by way of a policy shift or elicit a course of action.

Speaking at the opening of the year 2020 League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents LAAC, course in the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria, Captain Nuhu noted that there were a plethora of issues in aviation that could be highlighted to support the notion of the media as a tool for national development.

He stressed that there would be a significant development if developmental issues affecting aviation is brought to the front burner, adding that aviation Industry in Nigeria had consistently craved for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“Our esteemed practitioners can do well to in a most lucid way to highlight investment baskets in the industry.”

“In doing this, the agencies will be thoroughly challenged and consequently provide an industry that every Nigerian will be proud of. It will, therefore, be highly commendable if the reportage is redirected and focussed on developmental activities as well as coverage reporting”, he added.

He observed that journalists focus more on reporting government press releases and events, leaving little space for analysis or evaluation of developmental issues.

While urging the media especially the aviation journalists to do more in the reportage of the industry, he commended them for their robust contributions to the global recognition attained by the agencies.

“As a matter of fact, the contributions of LAAC to the industry are not recent but age long and we hope it will continue. The watchdog role of the media has undoubtedly motivated the aviation agency and the supervising ministry to work really hard.”

Captain Nuhu represented by the NCAA’s Regional Manager, Engr. Sanni said the zero accident experienced in the commercial category in the last five years was due to consistent successes in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Recertification, various International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Audits and the Transport Security Administration (TSA) approvals.

“It will however, be appropriate to mention that this feat is an industry feat and not only NCAA. The other agencies similarly deserve commendation for their roles in the zero accident run.”

On safety of aircraft in Nigeria, Nuhu said the Airline Operators in Nigeria have taken self-regulation of their operations a notch higher and much more seriously, saying that this was due to increased awareness, quality staff and additional investment in training.

“It is clear there is no utopian situation in any human endeavour, NCAA, the agencies and the airline operators will definitely continue to improve on noticeable grey areas in the industry.”