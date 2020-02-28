The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described as frivolous and a distraction, the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek the review of the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Presidential Election, as well as the gubernatorial elections in Katsina, Kano, Kaduna and Osun states.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group stated that the PDP is confused and does not have a direction of where it wants to go or what it wants.

“The very fact that what inspired the PDP to seek a review of the decisions of the Supreme Court on the 2019 Presidential election, and those of Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Osun states was the resolve by the APC to seek a review of the Supreme Court’s decision on Bayelsa State, shows that the party lacks a direction and a standard for what it wants to do.

“The decision to seek the review of the judgements is simply aimed at presenting a distraction to the Buhari administration. It is nonsensical as it is fraudulent.”

The group stated that the PDP had only recently churned out derogatory comments about the Supreme Court, but has now found faith in the same Supreme Court only after the APC sought a review of the court’s decision.

“Is it not surprising that only a few weeks ago, this party, the PDP, had churned out some derogatory and offensive comments against the Supreme Court and its leadership. It argued then that it did not trust the court any more, going to the extent of calling for some Justices not to sit on certain matters.

“Today, the PDP is saying that it would return to the threshold of the Supreme Court, to seek justice from it, that same Supreme Court that it had serially insulted.

“It is clear to anyone who can read between the lines that the PDP is a herd of unserious attention-seekers who have nothing to offer.”

The group warned the PDP not to make a nuisance of itself nor make any moves that would amount to a desecration of our judiciary.