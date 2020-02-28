Akwa Ibom leaders have questioned monthly spending of N45billion by Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) on special projects without budgetary provisions for such expenditures.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Thursday under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Leaders’ Vanguard and titled, ” Unconstitutional Abuse of the Commonwealth And Its Threat To National Unity And Economic Growth ” The Chairman of the group Senator Anietie Okon urged the National Assembly and Independent bodies to examine what he described as ” barefaced unbudgeted emergency that is fast eating a hole in our national economy ”

Senator Okon observed that the resources managed by NNPC is generated from hydrocarbon deposits in the Niger Delta region but has been dubiously channelled into oil exploration in the Chad Basin and construction of Petrochemical Refinery in Daura, Katsina State.

“Let it be known that the resources as generated mainly come from the hydrocarbon deposits in Niger Delta region has been dubiously channelled into wasteful prospecting of oil in the chad Basin as well as day and night construction of Petrochemical Refinery in Daura, Katsina State.”

Okon maintained that the spending by NNPC outside their budgetary provisions negates the Oath of Allegiance sworn by President Mohammedu Buhari as it is contrary to principle of national interest.

“While we slumber, the NNPC engages in Federal Government ” Special Projects to the tune of N43b causing us to wonder why federal government project is being executed and paid by for by NNPC from the revenue it should be remitted to the national Treasury. ”

He said some expenditure subheads in NNPC such as PMS Under Recovery deductions have witnessed 62 per cent increased to N45b within a short period.

Senator Okon said such deductions required explanations including locations of such special projects for identification and must be published in Federation Account and Allocation Committee ( FAAC) Executive Summary.

He accused the International Oil Companies ( IOCs) as part of the plot to shortchanged the state as taxes due for the state was being deliberately discounted for reasons of not far bad politics.

“The International Oil Companies are not left out in these assault as taxes due for Akwa Ibom government are discounted for reasons of bad politics ”

He therefore urged the National Assembly to rise to occasion by performing its oversight functions and demand explanations from many constitutional gaps demonstrated by the Executive Arm of the government.

The group also urged the federal government to show orderliness in appointments, investment, infrastructure and promotion of genuine security in the country not to be lopsided to promote federal character as enshrined in the constitution.

Senator Okon said the NNPC as a matter of urgency explain the criteria, location and distribution of their special projects as non of them was found in Akwa Ibom.

“We request the NNPC to explain the criteria, location and distribution of the so- called Special Projects as none is seen in Akwa Ibom even NNPC subsidiary is there in the state.” he said.