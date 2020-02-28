The Federal Government has indicated plans to partner with IHS Towers, a telecommunication infrastructure company, for disseminating behavioral change messages to end open defecation practice in the country.

Acting Coordinator, Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet Campaign Programme, Mrs Chizoma Opara,said on Friday that this partnership would involve the formulation and sending of accurate and timely information to subscribers.

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunication infrastructure in the world.

She said IHS Towers had indicated interest and commitment, saying they were already working with major mobile network operators to pass effective messages to change the narratives of poor hygiene practices.

“We have begun discussion with IHS Towers to see how we leverage on their communication infrastructure to pass messages of hygiene promotion.

“The messages are already being composed, so that mobile telecommunication subscribers get the information on their phones on how to stop open defecation practice.

She said the role of private sector in scaling up water and sanitation services in the country was very important, commending the efforts of the Organised Private Sector (OPS-WASH) in bringing multinationals into the sector.

She added that the secretariat of the Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet Campaign Programme, had begun engagement of radio stations to disseminate information on behavior change toward ending open defecation.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), there are over 170 million active mobile telephone users in Nigeria, with industry projections suggesting that the smartphone adoption rate in sub-Saharan Africa will double by 2025.

