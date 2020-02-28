The federal government has shortlisted two (2) companies namely; A.J. Walters/Gloves/Egypt Air (a consortium) and Ethiopian Airlines for the proposed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility out of seven (7) companies that expressed interest.

This is just as it shortlisted A. J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air was shortlisted out of three for the Aviation Leasing Company.

The selection processes for the establishment of both the Aviation Leasing Company and the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility by the Federal Government took place at the Bidders Conferences for the two major components of the Aviation sector roadmap of the Buhari administration.

Another man jumps into Lagos Lagoon

Declaring the Conferences open, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics and Chairman of the Project Delivery Team, Alhaji Muhammad Shehu said the event marked another phase of the government’s determination to ensure the realization of the projects.

He also assured of a transparent process leading to the actualization of the projects which are being executed through public private Partnerships. He said the cross-stakeholder representation at the conference underlined the government’s commitment to transparency.

In attendance were officials of the Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Federal Ministry of Finance, Aviation Labour Unions, Transaction Advisers and prospective investors.

At the end of the Conferences, one company, a consortium of A. J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air was shortlisted out of three for the Aviation Leasing Company.

For the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, two (2) companies namely; A.J. Walters/Glovesly/Egypt Air and Ethiopian Airlines were shortlisted out of seven (7) that expressed interest.