As fears grip Nigerians following the news of confirmed case of Coronavirus in Lagos state, the FCT Administration has assured its residence of adequate preparation to curtail the spread of the disease in the territory.

Addressing a press briefing in Abuja, the Director, FCT Primary Health Care, Josephine Okechukwu said passengers coming in from other countries through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport are been thoroughly screened.

The Federal Ministry of Health in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Speaking further, she revealed that isolation wards has been created at the National Hospital and University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada as quarantine centres for suspected victims of COVID-19 known as Coronavirus.

Okechukwu however, called on the public not panic over the reported case of the disease in Lagos even as she advised residents to adopt preventive measure such as washing hands with alcoholic sanitizers and soaps with water thoroughly.

While noting severe fever, cough and sneezing as symptoms of the respiratory track disease, she called on anyone with such signs to quickly see the doctor for adequate medical checking.

Recall that the FCT Administration few days ago trained some front-line health workers drawn from the six FCT Area Councils on measure to handle Lassa Fever, Corona Virus and other five other epidemic prone diseases in the territory.

The drilling took place at a one day residential training/sensitisation of FCT Area Council monitoring and evaluation, immunisation and surveillance officials seven epidemic prone diseases.

The Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Alh. Musa Abdulraheem, in his address said it’s important to train, refreshed and fortified the front line health workers with knowledge on identification and reporting of epidemic prone diseases in the FCT as they are mainly at the risk of contracting diseases.

Speaking further, Abdulraheem, who was represented by Director Special Duties, Dr. Matthew Ashikeni, reiterated the Secretariat’s full commitment and support for the Public Health Department and area councils, to not only ensure prevention of epidemic prone diseases but attain universal health coverage.

“Building the capacity and updating health care workers on the importance of disease surveillance, notification, efficient and prompt management of cases is key in controlling these diseases.

“Sensitisation and awareness creation of the communities on these diseases is also crucial if we must achieve disease control and eradication, in order to maintain a healthy society free of infirmity.

“I highly commend and appreciate the Public Health Department for taking the lead in organising this training M&E officers, DSNOs, their assistants, the LIOs across the six Area Councils of FCT,” he stressed.

He pledged the Health Secretariat’s unalloyed support towards ensuring a healthy FCT populace free of diseases and provision of universal health coverage to all and sundry.

