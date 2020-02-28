The federal government says it has deployed rapid response teams across the country to ensure that Coronavirus doesn’t spread across the country.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire

This is coming few hours after it confirmed first case of Coronavirus disease in Lagos.

Breaking: FG confirms first case of Coronavirus in Lagos

The case which was confirmed on February 27, 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning at the outbreak in China in January 2020.

The Federal government in a statement confirmed that an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos had the disease.

He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Meanwhile, the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday said that the government is working hard to ensure that the virus is curtail.

He assured Nigerians of the preparedness of the government to tackle the viral disease, adding that there is no reason for panic.

“The Federal Ministry of Health, through Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, will continue to provide updates and will initiate all measures required to prevent the spread of any outbreak in Nigeria.

“The multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has immediately activated its national Emergency Operations Centre and will work closely with Lagos State Health authorities to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.

“I wish to assure all Nigerians that have we have been beefing up our preparedness capabilities since the first confirmation of cases in China, and we will use all the resources made available by the government to respond to this case”, Enahire said.

Earlier speaking, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of NCDC, stated that Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed its rapid response teams in Lagos state and other parts of the country to manage the situation adequately.

As it stands, Nigeria becomes the second country to confirm the disease in Africa and the 52nd in the world.

The patient, an Italian citizen, was said to have entered Nigeria on February 25 from Milan, Italy on a business visit.

Over 80,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded globally, out of which more than 33,000 people have recovered.

Ihekweazu said health workers must remain on high alert and collaborate to tackle the menace.

“The NCDC has established a multi-sectoral coronavirus preparedness group to an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), to lead response activities.

“The NCDC will continue to keep Nigerians informed. It is important for them to be focused on facts and not fear.

“Nigerians should protect themselves by staying calm, drink lots of water.” he added.

