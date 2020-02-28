Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said on Friday his side has stopped shaking hands at training because of fears over the coronavirus.

Nearly 2,800 people have died worldwide, with more than 80,000 infected including 19 in Britain by the virus and Bruce said the club was being extra-cautious.

“There’s a ritual that everybody shakes hands when we see each other every morning , we’ve stopped that, on the advice of the doctor, Bruce told reporters on Friday.

“Thankfully, we’ve got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do.

“We’re like everybody else, we’re glued to the TV and where it’s going to go next and let’s hope it doesn’t get any worse in this country.’’(dpa/NAN)

Asian football body holds emergency meeting as coronavirus plays havoc