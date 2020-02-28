A Nigerian man,Bold Johnson has alleged that he was the Uber driver that picked up the infected Italian from the airport.

Johnson disclosed this on twitter while responding to the Federal government move to Identify all the persons who had contact with the italian citizen.

Coronavirus: Atiku offers to help

He wrote, ” I had contact with Italian citizen the day before yesterday. Am an uber driver i picked him at airport. We talk,gist and laugh together. We even dine together… My name is olugbenga bodunrin. 08136464040.”

I had contact with Italian citizen the day before yesterday. Am an uber driver i picked him at airport. We talk,gist and laugh together. We even dine together… My name is olugbenga bodunrin. 08136464040 https://t.co/HORhB30Eqz — boldyemi (@boldjohnson07) February 28, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, Nigerians on twitter commended him for speaking up.

Recall that the Federal government had announced the first case of coronavirus in Lagos on Friday.

He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Logos.