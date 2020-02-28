The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The case was confirmed from an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on February 25, 2020.

He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Logos.



Below are symptoms, modes of transmission and safety tips Nigerians should be aware of

Symptoms include:

sneezing

runny nose

fatigue

cough

fever in rare cases

sore throat

exacerbated asthma

There is no cure, so treatments include self-care and over-the-counter (OTC) medication. People can take several steps, including:

resting and avoiding overexertion

drinking enough water

avoiding smoking and smoky areas

taking acetaminophen, ibuprofen, or naproxen for pain and fever

using a clean humidifier or cool mist vaporizer

A doctor can diagnose the virus responsible by taking a sample of respiratory fluids, such as mucus from the nose, or blood.

Transmission

Limited research is available on how HCoV spreads from one person to the next.

However, researchers believe that the viruses transmit via fluids in the respiratory system, such as mucus.

Coronaviruses can spread in the following ways:

Coughing and sneezing without covering the mouth can disperse droplets into the air.

Touching or shaking hands with a person who has the virus can pass the virus between individuals.

Making contact with a surface or object that has the virus and then touching the nose, eyes, or mouth.

Some animal coronaviruses, such as feline coronavirus (FCoV), may spread through contact with feces. However, it is unclear whether this also applies to human coronaviruses.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggest that several groups of people have the highest risk of developing complications due to COVID-19. These groups include:

young children

people aged 65 years or older

women who are pregnant

Coronaviruses will infect most people at some time during their lifetime.

Coronaviruses can mutate effectively, which makes them so contagious.

To prevent transmission, people should stay at home and rest while symptoms are active. They should also avoid close contact with other people.

Covering the mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing can also help prevent transmission. It is important to dispose of any tissues after use and maintain hygiene around the home.