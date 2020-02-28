Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus originated from the city of Wuhan, China, below is the list of countries that tested negative, with the first suspected dates of cases.

Ecuador (26 January)



Botswana (30 January)



Czech Republic



Namibia (01 February)



Peru



Maldives (30 January)



Myanmar (31 January)



Angola (29 January)



Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire) (26 January)



Ethiopia



Kenya (28 January)



Mexico (20 January)



Cyprus (31 January)



Ireland (25 January)



Poland

The 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak is an ongoing epidemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

It was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, the capital of the Hubeiprovince, China.

As of 28 February 2020, more than 83,000 cases have been confirmed, including in all provinces of China and more than fifty other countries.