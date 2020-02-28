Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus originated from the city of Wuhan, China, below is the list of countries that tested negative, with the first suspected dates of cases.
- Ecuador (26 January)
- Botswana (30 January)
- Czech Republic
- Namibia (01 February)
- Peru
- READ ALSO Denmark reports first coronavirus case as Germany ramps up response
- Maldives (30 January)
- Myanmar (31 January)
- Angola (29 January)
- Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire) (26 January)
- Ethiopia
- Kenya (28 January)
- Mexico (20 January)
- Cyprus (31 January)
- Ireland (25 January)
- Poland
The 2019–20 coronavirus outbreak is an ongoing epidemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
It was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, the capital of the Hubeiprovince, China.
As of 28 February 2020, more than 83,000 cases have been confirmed, including in all provinces of China and more than fifty other countries.
Discussion about this post