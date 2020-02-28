The Bauchi state government has flagged -off the distribution of instructional materials to almajiri schools’ and girl -child learning centres in the state.

The government through the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the state flagged-off the distribution at Gudum Hausawa Village in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Chairman of the board, Dr. Abubakar Bauchi explained that the project is supported by the World Bank and federal government under the Better Education Service Delivery.

Abubakar said the project is aimed at supporting the out-of-school children including the almajiris and girls who hawk on the streets to access basic modern education like others.

The SUBEB chairman noted that under the programme, the almajiris and girls who hawk would be taught the basic subjects such as English and arithmetic in their mother tongue.

According to him, over 73, 000 children are being targeted in the state for enrolment into the programme, adding that government has recruited 3, 000 teachers to teach them the basics.

He clarified that the pupils under the scheme would be taught modern subjects two days of the week only in the centres so that their Islamic studies and businesses would not be disrupted.

“It is a World Bank and federal government programme aimed at mopping in out- of -school children in 17 states of the F-federation,” he said.

“Bauchi is one of the states that have over 1.3 million out- of -school children. With the support of Governor Bala Mohammed, we have reached advanced an stage as part of our efforts to reduce the number of out- of school -children in the state. This year, our target focuses on tsangaya pupils and the girl- child,” he added.