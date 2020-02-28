Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on traditional rulers in the south-west to support the Southwest Security Network known as ‘Amotekun’ for adequate protection of lives and property in the region.

Gov. Abiodun made the call in Ijebu-Ode during the investiture of Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona as the new chairman of the Ogun state Traditional Council.

The governor explained that south-west governors have decided to float the security outfit as a means of check-mating the problems of insecurity such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes that may have negative effects on the socio-economic development of the south-west.

Gov. Abiodun described traditional rulers as important factors in achieving an effective security system in the state because of their closeness to the people at the grassroots, urging them to continue to maintain peace in their respective domains by discouraging youths from cultism and other social vices.

He assured the traditional rulers in the state that government will continue to put in place the right policies toward uplifting the traditional institution in the state, noting that government would ensure that due process is followed in the appointment and upgrading of traditional rulers in the state.

According to the governor, the investiture of Oba Adetona as the new chairman of the traditional council for the next one year, is part of government’s efforts at sustaining cordial relations with the council as a result of its role in sustaining good governance.

He advised members of the council to extend the same support and cooperation given to the former chairman and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo to his successor.

While commending the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle for his commitment in addressing the violence that would have erupted after the upgrading of 75 minor chiefs to substantive or coronet traditional rulers by the last administration, Gov. Abiodun said his government has adopted the report of the committee set up to review the exercise.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, said the council in the last one year recorded unprecedented success through patience, maturity, intelligence and Godliness.

He expressed the hope that the new chairman of the council owing to his vast experience as the longest serving traditional ruler in the state would take the council to the next level.

Oba Sikiru Adetona, while appreciating the confidence reposed on him by the governor, lauded the efforts of government in tackling the security challenges that have adversely affected the socio-economic fortunes of the country.

He said the collaboration between the south-west states in forming the security outfit, ‘Amotekun’ is a right step that would guarantee and arrest the appalling security challenges confronting the region.