A total of 41 All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara state on Thursday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Talata-Mafara is the local government area of the immediate past Governor and APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

Dr. Sha’aya Shehu led the defectors accompanied by the state PDP leadership to Governor Bello Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau.

According to him, the defecting team “consists of 41 political leaders who command respect across the local government area and have political structure in place.”

Shehu said their decision to join the PDP was borne out of their careful study of the Matawalle-led administration, especially on how the governorhas tackled insecurity and restored peace in the state within the first 100 days in office.

He also commended the governor for his laudable programmes and projects being executed across the state.

Other prominent members of the defecting group such as Alhaji Bello Wadata, Alhaji Abubakar Take-Tsaba, Alhaji Bello Gwaram and Alhaji Armaya’u Ahmad, extolled the positive virtues of Gov. Matawalle’s administration and promised to give their total support to the government.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha said the party has received them with open hands and assured that they would be treated like any old member of the party in the state.

Gov. Matawalle said he is overwhelmed by the positive responses from Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, recalling that when God decided to entrust him with the leadership of the state, he thought everyone would rally round him to save the state from its numerous challenges.

He however, lamented that bitter opposition is brewed by a section of the state opposition, a situation he said is uncalled for and therefore, urged politicians in the state to join hands with his administration in order to move the state forward.

“We cannot achieve the laudable goals we are aiming at in a situation of acrimony and sabotage”, he observed.

Reacting to the defection however, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman noted that the APC has also been receiving large number of decampees from the PDP and other parties.

“It will surprise you to know that most of the defectors we receive are from the ruling PDP in the state even though we are not in control of power.

“This will confirm to you that our leadership has done well in the state and am sure those leaving now will realize their mistakes and come back very soon,” Liman stated.