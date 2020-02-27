The Lagos State Government has confirmed that a patient who underwent series of tests after being admitted in Reddington Hospital Ikeja, due to fears of coronavirus, has tested negative to the deadly disease.

Recall that the Lagos State Ministry of Health in its tweet earlier, said the Chinese citizen was Isolated at Mainland Hospital, while his blood samples were taken for investigation.

The tweets read;

The attention of @LSMOH has been drawn to news making the round about a suspected case of #COVID?19 @ReddingtonLagos . ACTION TAKEN BY @LSMOH

-We are currently investigating.

-Patient Isolated at Mainland Hospital.

Blood samples taken for investigation.

We await result.

While we call for calm, we urge Lagosians not to panic as there is no confirmed case of Corona Virus in Lagos as at today.

We urge citizens to disregard any information about #COVID?19 that did not emanate from @LSMOH, @NCDCgov and @Fmohnigeria