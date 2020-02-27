The Rotary Club Abuja Metro has donated a 10- bed basic/type 11 primary healthcare centre valued at N22 million to support healthcare delivery system in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking during the official inauguration and handing-over of the project, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, commended the Rotary Club for assisting the administration in bridging the gap in the demand for healthcare delivery among rural communities.

READ ALSO: Ganduje lays foundation for N500m military training facility

The minister who was represented by the acting Secretary of FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, assured that the administration will continue to cherish this partnership and kind gesture as demonstrated by the club’s increasing efforts to positively impact on its host communities.

Aliyu revealed that the facility located at Sauka will serve over 35, 000 indigenous people of Takushara, Brum, Wasa, Waru and Sauka in the Apo District of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

While noting that the donation of the healthcare centre to the administration was one of the club’s objective contributions to the development of society, she however, implored the benefiting communities to make good use of the facility to impress the givers to do more.

Aliyu assured that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will continue to boost the existing healthcare facilities across the six area councils to meet the high demand of residents in the health sector, revealing that the administration has constructed additional 18 primary healthcare centres with 12 more at various stages of completion.

“The FCT has benefitted immensely from your wealth of experience, passion and focused contributions to eradicating the wild polio virus globally and strengthening routine immunization programme.

“Our partnership with you, among others, has seen FCT being wild polio free for over six years as the last case was confirmed in the first quarter of 2013. You have strengthened our primary healthcare facility structures and system at Dutsen Garki and Piwoyi to mention a few,” the secretary stated.

Earlier, the President of Rotary Club Abuja Metro, Omotunde Balogun, revealed that the choice of Sauka was based on the needs assessment carried out by the club, stressing that the villagers requested for the construction of a clinic to enable pregnant women access health facilities.

Balogun, also revealed that the centre has a mini -laboratory, adding that the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency has graciously assisted the club with beds, equipment, chairs, a generator and motor-cycle.