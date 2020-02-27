The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says plans are underway for a customer parley in four states before its official launch of the new electricity tariff effective come April 1.

The states are; Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

PHED Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, John Onyi, confirmed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

“PHED will hold public consultation in Calabar, Cross River, on February 29 while customers in Uyo, Akwa Ibom will have their day on March 6.

“Also, we will meet customers in Port Harcourt, Rivers on March 12, and thereafter conclude the forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa on March 20 by 11 a.m,” he said.

He said the company would at the meeting make presentation on its achievements, post-privatisation challenges and future investments windows.

“The public consultation will also afford customers the opportunity to interact and elicit feedback from PHED management team and officials of NERC.

“We want customers to know that review in tariff will enable the company to expand and rehabilitate its network to more efficient services,” he said.

Onyi added that the tariff order would lead to customers’ satisfaction; reduction in complaints; increase in power availability and elimination of estimated billing through proper metering, among others. (NAN)