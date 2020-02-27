The Anambra State Police Command said it had arrested a suspected armed robber who specialised in stealing tricycles.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, the State Police Public Relations Officer, on Thursday said the suspect, who was beaten to a pulp by mob, was rescued and arrested after he allegedly robbed one Agbaka Basil of his tricycle at gunpoint.

“On Feb. 26 at about 9:15 p.m following a distress call, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Ndubuisi Chibuike, 21, of Nenwe, Enugu State at Eke Awka Market area.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect includes one Makrov pistol with six life ammunition and the robbed tricycle,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

He added that the suspect was taken to a hospital for medical attention and would be charged to court after investigations had been concluded.