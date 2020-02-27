The police in Katsina state have said that they have killed 17 suspected bandits and recovered 189 rustled animals in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the command, Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

“Today being February 27 at about 03:00hrs, a distress call was received that bandits in their large numbers armed with AK- 47 rifles stormed Gurbi Village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina state.

“They killed four persons and rustled large number of domestic animals after they received a fierce resistance by the local vigilante groups,” he said.

Isah explained that the state commissioner of police directed divisional police officer of Kankara to lead ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in operatives in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene of the attack.

According to him, the team engaged the bandits in a shootout.

He noted that the team succeeded in killing 17 suspected bandits and recovered 80 cows, 108 sheep and a donkey from the hoodlums which were earlier carted away from the village and other neighbouring villages.

Isah further revealed that three other persons from the team sustained various degree of injuries during the encounter, adding that some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

The police spokesman said that the operatives were now combing the nearby bushes to arrest the fleeing bandits.