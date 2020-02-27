As the fight against mosquito intensified, the Plateau State government is set to distributes 2.5 million mosquito nets across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

This was disclosed in Jos by the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong, during the 2020 fag-off distribution of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets Campaign.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, Lalong said: “In this current campaign, the State will be distributing over 2.5 million nets to protect the citizens, particularly children and pregnant mothers from the deadly scourge of malaria through the strategy of house to house mobilization”, he said.

Our correspondent gathered that only females will be allowed to collect the treated nets because of the strategic role they play in the family.

“I have been informed that only females will be allowed to redeem the nets at the distribution points because of strategic reasons that bordered on usage and maintenance.

However, this is not to suggest that the menfolk is left out in the entire campaign, rather the experts want to ensure that children and pregnant women who are most vulnerable are effectively covered”, the Governor said.

On his part, the Plateau State ALGON Chairman who also doubles as the Chairman Mikang LGA, Hon. Ezikel Vuelgap, laud the the World Bank, World Health Organisation and the United States Presidential Initiative Malaria and all other partners for showing interest in Plateau, by partnering to make the free distribution of the treated nets possible.

Vuelgap said the gesture shown has saved a lot of lives in the county by greatly reducing the number of deaths caused by mosquito bites.

READ ALSO: Take advantage of social media to sensitise people on blood donation- Expert

The Chairman said he will constitute a team that will go from village to village to create awareness on the need to use the treated mosquito nets.