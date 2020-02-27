The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a 14 -member committee to review the party’s performance in the 2019 general elections, benchmarking its assignment on the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

To head the committee is Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, while the Deputy National Secretary, Emmanuel Agbo will serve as secretary.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 3 for allegedly duping Lekan Balogun of N300m

Briefing newsmen after the 89th National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting on Thursday in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the NEC at the meeting approved the 14-man committee to review the party’s performance in the 2019 general elections across the zones.



Other members of the committee include Yakubu Dogara and Alhassan Muhammadu (north-east); Babangida Aliyu and Instifanus Gyang (north-central); Francis Nwaifuru and Austin Nnamani (south-east) and Austin Opara and Stella Omu (south-south).



The party has yet to pick members for the south-west, saying that consultations among stakeholders were still ongoing.