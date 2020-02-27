Page 15:

The Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed sadness over the death of the Chairman and Managing Director of ULO Consultants Limited, Chief Uche Okpuno.



Chief Okpuno, who hails from Asaba in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state, reportedly died at his Abuja home on Wednesday. He was aged 65.

Plateau distributes 2.5 million nets to end mosquito bites



In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Gov. Okowa said that the demise of Chief Okpuno was a great loss considering his contributions to humanity and to the growth, and development of Delta state.



The governor stated that Okpuno’s death has created a huge vacuum among indigenous construction companies, which his firm, ULO Consultants was a critical stakeholder in the state and country.



“The news of the passing of Chief Okpuno came to me as a shock because he wasn’t reported to be sick.



“He lived a life of service to his state and country and will be long remembered for the legacy projects his company handled for the state government.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with the Asagba in Council, his family and the good people of Asaba on the demise of their illustrious son, Chief Uche Okpuno.

Sources in Abuja, said that the National President of the Golf Union of Nigeria and former captain of IBB Golf and Country Club, Chief Okpuno was certified dead on arrival at a private hospital in Abuja, after developing complications while having a breakfast meeting with some business associates.

Before his demise, Chie Okpuno on Wednesday, he was in-charge of the burial arrangements for his close friend and business associate, Sir Lucky Omoluwa, who died last Tuesday.

Speaking to DailyTimes, a member of the IBB Golf and Country Club, Dr. Omo Izedonmwen said the news of Chief Okpuno’s death is a difficult one to swallow.

He added that “this is a sad moment for everyone as a man of principle is gone.”

Former President, Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme noted that the news was shocking and confusing to lose two bigwigs in the golfing circle.

Chief Okpuno was born in 1955 in Zaria, Kaduna state into the family of Chief and Mrs. Lucas Okpuno, who hails from Umuonyia Umuonaje Quarters, Asaba, Delta state.