Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has warned newly admitted students to desist from social vices and acts capable of truncating their programme in the institution.

Ogunbodeded gave the charge at the orientation exercise of the new intakes for the 2019/2020 academic session, on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

He said that the institution has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, disregard for authorities, vices and immoral acts, among others.

Ogunbodede added that the university held learning and culture in high esteem, and implored them to imbibe same, as they pursue their goals on the campus toward national development.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the university believed in responsible students unionism which it must be carry out from a logical intellectual approach and not to be use as a tool for violence and discordance.

According to him, students can always belong to associations registered with the Division of Student Affairs.

Ogunbodede said that the university; established in 1961, has earned international standard and recognition, as it has always been a bank of knowledge and intellectual excellence over decades.

He said that the institution has so far secured its place among the top ranking universities in Nigeria and Africa in the areas of research, telecommunications, sports and others, adding that the orientation would expose and prepare the students for challenges to achieve academic excellence.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that their success in the university dependent on their ability to use all tenable and provided resources in ensuring that they achieve the feat they desire.