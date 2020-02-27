Henry Omunu, Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Rep. Usman Kumo on Thursday said any nation that neglects its police in the discharge does not have the right police in place is sitting squarely on a time bomb.

Rep. Kumo, who spoke barely two days after a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Police Affairs on how to make the police optimally deliver on its duties, noted that “any nation that cannot get its police correct, that nation may not necessarily survive because it is the police responsibility to do the civil function of policing the people

“And if you allow society to live in lawlessness, there will be no institution that can mediate them (people); so, there will be no direction.

“So, every reasonable, responsive and sensitive government would first of all ensure that the properties and life of the citizens is secured. And how do you do that? Somebody somewhere has to police them.”

Asked whether the Nigerian police can really police Nigerians, Rep. Kumo said they cannot based on current realities, such as motivation, welfare, training, infrastructure, manpower and other factors that are glaring.

“If today, God forbid; if all the criminals put together strike simultaneously in different parts of this country, they will over-run all the Nigerian security outfits.

“If you are having problem in Benue state, you will now say you re-enforce, then they will now move to Kaduna state and then to Zamfara state; you are moving the same people. So, assuming you get them correct, you see the array of youths in the country today.

“In a nation that you have ministry of planning, what are they planning? You should be focusing and anything planning is futuristic. So, sit down, focus what are you doing with this youths, what will likely happen to them in the next 10 years and you are now waging a global war.

“These young men, their brains are on another frequency, but they are already connected to the global activities and you are not doing anything about them, you are sitting on a time bomb,” the lawmaker added.