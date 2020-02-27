The chairman, governing board, National Gallery of Arts (NGA), Alhaji Umaru Sulaiman says the gallery deserves a befitting edifice to house the country’s best artefacts.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sulaiman said this at the 12th annual lecture of the NGA in Abuja, on Thursday.

He noted that given the current focus on arts, Nigeria deserves a befitting gallery office.

The board chairman said that the process of building the gallery office should be given the same attention as the efforts on repatriating Nigeria’s artworks from England.

He said, “This edifice will attract local and international tourists who will pay a small amount to view the arts.

“I believe that getting a befitting gallery of arts should be pursued with the same vigour as repatriating our the stolen artefacts.

“This is so we have a befitting place to put the arts when they come,” Sulaiman said.

Speaking during the lecture, guest lecturer, Professor Jerry Buhari reiterated the need for a gallery building as a major step to improving the industry.

NAN reports that in his remarks, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, the chairman, Senate Committee of Culture and Tourism thanked the NGA for putting the lecture together.

He added that the Senate will continue to support the arts and the parastatal agency in its efforts to strengthen the industry in Nigeria.

Okorocha also noted that acknowledging the importance of culture and tradition will go a long way in speeding the development of Nigeria.

He said, “No nation can do well, above the provisions of culture and tradition. Our culture and tradition is the very image with which the whole world sees us.

“We should be proud of who we are. I believe that under we begin to indegenise our economy, we cannot do well.

“Our economy, our democracy must change to be in tandem with our culture and traditions,” Okorocha said.

Speaking earlier, Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Chairman, House Committee of Culture and Tourism reiterated the support of the National Assembly in the growth of the arts industry.

He said, “I have been the chairman of house committee of tourism and culture since 2015.

“I am glad that this lecture had been continued for experts to be able to look at issues concerning where we are and where we want to be.

“For us in the National Assembly, we will continue to support the national gallery and the agencies under the arts in the area of lawmaking and budgetary allocations where needed,” Ogbeide-Ihama said.

NAN reports that the 2020 NGA lecture focused on ways to develop the arts industry in Nigeria.

The lecture, delivered by Prof. Jerry Buhari was tagged, ‘(Re)current issues in the development of contemporary Nigerian arts