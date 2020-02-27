The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with the Raw Material Research & Development Council (RMRDC) is set to hold a three day international Exhibition tagged 5th Nigerian Manufacturing & Equipment Expo (NME) and Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM).

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, in Lagos, the National President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, said, “this year’s NME/NIRAM Expo is unique in many ways as one of its striking new features are the direct collaboration between MAN and RMRDC to sustain the running of the EXPO after the exit of Clarion Events West Africa as event organizers. Owing to the significant impact the Expo has had on the industrial sector and the economy at large, both organizations deemed it necessary to build on the success so far and present an improved Expo this year which would be highly beneficial to all participants.”

“The Expo now widely considered as the leading and most comprehensive event which encompasses every aspect of the manufacturing value chain has this year been designed to address pertinent concerns for the eventual takeoff of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) come July this year.”

The Expo which is scheduled for March 10 – 12, 2020, at Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos, theme, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Nigerian Manufacturing sector”.

According to MAN president, “the theme is instructive at a time like this as it is pertinent for stakeholders to critically discuss how to tap into the opportunities the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents at the same time remaining competitive in a fast-developing industrial space.

He further explained that the Expo which was initiated as a response to the government’s commitment to industrialisation and Nigeria’s need to diversify the economy has so far been fulfilling the core of its mandate as attested by participants who constantly make the international manufacturing and equipment gathering a priority event.

“It is important to remind Large, Medium and Small manufacturing organizations to take advantage of this year’s edition to explore new production processes that will increase production output, reduce costs, improve product quality and diversify into new products.”

Reps pass bill to repeal Police Act for second reading

“In line with our previous practice, the NME will run side by side with a conference on Manufacturing Partnership for African Development (mPAD), a strategic gathering for thought leaders in the manufacturing sector, policy makers and government regulatory agencies to discuss solutions for existing challenges and carve out ideas for the growth and development of the manufacturing sector.

“On the sideline, Raw Material Research & Development Council (RMRDC) will host masterclasses on latest research findings delivered by carefully selected resource persons. Another significant session is the Women in Manufacturing session which affords Amazons the opportunity to share their experience with intending women manufacturers who are prospecting to venture into the sector but have reservations on their expectation. Chairing this session is a renowned manufacturer, Chief Executive Officer, Sokoa Chair Centre Limited, Mrs Ibukun Awosika who will be sharing alongside carefully selected women manufacturers that have confirmed attendance as discussants at the event.”

Also commenting, Director General/CEO, Raw Materials Research and Development Council(RMRDC), Prof. Hussaini Ibrahim said, “in co-locating these events, both RMRDC and MAN have demonstrated rare confidence and camaraderie among themselves for the purpose of hastening national industrial development. On this note, let me inform you that NIRAM Expo was conceived in 2012 to create a unique platform where manufacturers could seamlessly source for the much needed raw materials and benefit from research and development breakthroughs, which is very rare given the nation’s fragile industrial architecture.”

“NIRAM Expo has therefore brought about sustainable balance of resource-based Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) having access to current research and development findings from the nation’s reservoir of knowledge,” he said.